Republicans shoot down changes to concealed-carry law

MADISON — Republican lawmakers say Madison Mayor Paul Soglin is firing blanks if he thinks he can convince the Legislature to give him the authority to prohibit guns on his city’s buses.

The state Supreme Court on Tuesday struck down Madison’s policy banning guns on buses. Gun rights groups cheered the decision, which could be used to challenge other local governments.

Soglin said at a news conference after the ruling that he’ll ask the Legislature to change the state’s concealed-carry law to allow cities to ban weapons on buses. But Republicans in a gun-friendly Legislature that passed the concealed-carry law and have record GOP majorities shot the idea down.

Speaker Robin Vos says the odds of passing it “don’t look good” and Assembly Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald says he’d never support it.