× Charged: Union Grove woman admits stealing $86,000+ from Walmart

RACINE COUNTY — 55-year-old Kris Campbell of Union Grove is charged with felony theft for allegedly stealing more than $86,000 from Walmart through payroll fraud. The complaint says Campbell worked at the Walmart located in Sturtevant.

According to the criminal complaint, authorities began an investigation into an embezzlement complaint initiated by Walmart’s Global Investigations Department. Walmart identified Kris Campbell “as a person potentially engaging in payroll fraud.” Walmart says “Campbell was compensated for bereavement, jury duty and reporting pay from 3/8/2013 to 8/19/2016. Campbell was compensated with $86,339.27 of unearned benefits for 4,418.17 hours of unearned benefit time during that period.”

The complaint indicates investigators spoke to Campbell about the accusations. She “admitted that she received the $86,339.27 into her bank accounts” and that “she did not take any steps to return the unearned funds.” Campbell told investigators “she was having financial difficulties and was delinquent on her taxes.” She also told authorities “she did not receive any assistance from any other person as it relates to receiving the unearned funds.”

If convicted, Campbell faces up to ten years in prison and $25,000 in fines.