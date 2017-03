× UPDATE: We Energies reports 21,000+ customers without power

MILWAUKEE — The We Energies Outage Map indicates more than 21,000 customers are without power on Wednesday afternoon, March 8th. While the outages are scattered throughout southeast Wisconsin, more than half of those are centered in the Metro Milwaukee area. The likely cause — winds gusting to 50 miles an hour.

CLICK HERE to view the We Energies Outage Map

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.