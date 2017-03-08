× West Allis man charged, accused of stealing delivery truck filled with wine and liquor

MILWAUKEE — A 47-year-old West Allis man has been criminally charged — accused of stealing a delivery truck filled with wine and liquor. It happened on March 2nd at a Pick n’ Save store in Waukesha.

Michael Hobbs is facing the following charges: Theft of movable property >$10,000, repeater and operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent — joyriding, repeater.

According to the criminal complaint, Waukesha police were dispatched to the Pick ‘n Save store on Silvernail Road around 11 a.m. on March 2nd. Upon arrival, officers spoke with a delivery driver from Capitol Husting, Inc. He indicated his truck and all of its contents had been stolen.

The delivery driver told police he was in the Pick ‘n Save warehouse unloading his truck when a temporary employee who he had been assigned to work with, later identified as Michael Hobbs, drove off with his truck. The driver claims Hobbs asked for the keys, claiming he left something in the cab. A few minutes later, the delivery driver says he heard the truck backing up. When he walked out to see what was happening, the truck and Hobbs were gone.

The complaint says the truck was discovered in Milwaukee on March 3rd. The contents of the truck had been completely stripped. A manager at Capitol Husting, Inc. estimated that the contents stolen from the truck were worth about $10,818.00.