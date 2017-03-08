Wind knocks out power for thousands, leads to early dismissal in Whitefish Bay, impacts Bucks arena

WHITEFISH BAY — The National Weather Service issued a High Wind WARNING for ALL of southeastern Wisconsin until 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 8th — and the wind caused problems throughout the area.

We've restored power to approximately 50,000 customers since Tuesday morning. Check on your outage: https://t.co/kr6ViB0AE2 pic.twitter.com/lNJ4IABHSm — We Energies (@we_energies) March 8, 2017

Whitefish Bay High School was among the thousands of homes and buildings in the area without power for hours due to the wind.

Tree branches, garbage cans and even small dogs weren’t safe from the wind’s wrath on Wednesday.

“She just might (blow away). Only 13 pounds!” Glenice Baumgartener said of her dog.

50 miles-per-hour wind gusts knocked out power for thousands. As of 5:00 p.m., We Energies officials said 24,000 were still without power.

At Whitefish Bay High School, students were dismissed at 12:20 p.m. after lessons in the dark.

“We were sitting in class, regular class, and then power just shut off — so the lights were off. The WiFi was down. We found out later the toilets didn’t work because they are all electrical,” Emma Mitchell said.

In downtown Milwaukee, concerns about workers’ safety in the wind grounded cranes at the new Bucks arena construction site.

“We are also keeping people off the upper levels,” Mike Sorge said.

Instead, crews focused on projects around the base of the structure.

“Such as masonry work, fire proofing work which is inside the enclosures,” Sorge said.

Those braving the wind for a quick walk or drive said keep your head up, and hang onto your hats!