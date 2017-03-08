Women on Strike rally:” Groups gather in downtown Milwaukee on International Women’s Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Women across the world rallied on Wednesday, March 8th on International Women's Day -- including in Milwaukee.

Groups on Wednesday evening gathered at the Federal Courthouse in downtown Milwaukee for what organizers called a "Women on Strike" rally.

Organizers said the purpose was to take time off on Wednesday to demand an end to violence against women and economic disparities, and promote reproductive rights.

Several organizations came together for the Milwaukee rally.

Earlier Wednesday, a group of conservative women held a counter protest event. They said liberals have essentially taken over International Women's Day, and don't express the views of everyone.

"All these movements are coming together in a visible way to remind all of us that there is a lot of resistance and that we are fighting back and that we're making a lot of progress," Pat Gowens, Welfare Warriors director.

"We just really want to counter the effect of the media being so full of the pink hat wearing obscenity screaming marches that are going on and they just don't speak for us," Robin Moore with Right to Speak said.