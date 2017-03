× 1 taken to hospital by Flight for Life after SUV struck tree in Racine

RACINE COUNTY — One person was taken to the hospital by Flight for Life following a crash Wednesday night, March 8th in Racine.

Police say an SUV struck a tree near 21st and West Boulevard shortly before 10 p.m.

Multiple passengers were injured.

It’s unclear what caused the crash.

