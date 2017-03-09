12 months in HOC for man accused of operating vehicle while suspended, killing 50-year-old woman

MILWAUKEE COUNTY — 27-year-old Ruben Tovar of Milwaukee was sentenced Thursday, March 9th in connection with a fatal pedestrian crash that occurred at the intersection of 60th and Norwich in November 2016.

In court on Thursday, Tovar pleaded guilty to a felony charge of knowingly operating while suspended, causing death.

He was then sentenced to serve 12 months in the House of Correction, with the first six months to be served as straight time. During the remaining six months, he’ll be allowed release privileges for work.

He was ordered to pay more than $5,000 in restitution to the victim’s sister.

According to police, a woman was crossing the street in the crosswalk near 60th and Norwich when she was struck. The woman died. Police say the victim was 50-year-old Shelly Jarvey.

Police say the striking vehicle and driver, identified as Tovar, remained on scene.

The criminal complaint indicates the Jarvey was struck near 60th and Norwich on Milwaukee’s southwest side around 2:20 p.m. on Monday. The car Tovar was driving “had been northbound on S. 60th St. in the lane of traffic closest to the center median.” At the time of the collision, the complaint says “the victim was making her way from the center median to the east side of N. 60th St. The front passenger side bumper of the Audi struck the victim and sent her flying the rest of the way across 60th St.”

A review of records maintained by the Wisconsin Department of Motor Vehicles show “the defendant’s driver status was suspended.” His car’s registration was also suspended. Tovar also stated to police that “the vehicle is also not insured.”

When questioned by police, the complaint indicates Tovar stated that “he observed a bus pull to the side of the street. The defendant states that he sneezed twice, and when he looked up he observed a female pedestrian in front of his car. The defendant stated that he swerved to his left but struck the pedestrian anyway.” Tovar pulled over and call 911 for help.