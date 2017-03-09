× 13 home games in April for $49: Popular “Brewers Ballpark Pass” back this season

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday, March 9th announced the return of the popular “Brewers Ballpark Pass.”

According to a news release from Brewers officials, for just $49, fans can gain access to 13 home games in the month of April. Tickets will be delivered digitally via your mobile device, and seats will vary from game to game. Seat locations include, but are not limited to: Terrace Box, Terrace Reserved, Loge Bleachers and Loge Outfield sections.

The offer excludes Opening Day and games against the Chicago Cubs.

The setup is simple. Fans purchase their pass at brewers.com/ballparkpass and then download the MLB.com “Ballpark” app for their phone. Two hours before each home game, they will receive a text message alerting them of the seat location assigned for that game.

Once tickets are digitally delivered, fans will be able to manage the tickets and enter Miller Park directly from their phone. Fans can purchase a total of up to six passes with one account.