55-year-old Kenosha woman, accused of prostituting her own daughters sentenced to prison

KENOSHA COUNTY — 55-year-old Paula Whittaker, accused of prostituting her own daughters, has been sentenced to prison.

Whittaker in January pleaded guilty to a felony charge of allow use as place of prostitution. On Thursday, March 9th, she was sentenced to serve 30 months in prison and three years extended supervision.

Whittaker’s arrest was part of a nationwide crackdown on child trafficking.

According to the Milwaukee Division of the FBI, two sisters, ages 16 and 17, were advertised for prostitution on a website allegedly by Whiitaker — their own mother. Authorities also found a registered sex offender renting a room in the apartment.

The sisters were among the list of those rescued in Kenosha.

The sisters had a little brother who was also taken away. According to the FBI, he was one of the 11 minors rescued. He is being considered a victim in this case.

The State of Wisconsin saw the most juvenile rescues during the nationwide crackdown of child sex trafficking — with a total of 11 minors. Their ages ranged from 13 to 17.

Four were rescued in Racine and Kenosha, three were rescued in Wauwatosa, another three rescued in Glendale and one was rescued in Milwaukee.