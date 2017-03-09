Former corrections officer pleads guilty after October shooting near Onyx nightclub

MILWAUKEE COUNTY — 22-year-old Lillie Jones of Milwaukee, a former Taycheedah correctional officer facing multiple charges in connection with a shooting that happened near the Onyx nightclub on Milwaukee’s north side has reached a plea deal in the case against her.

Jones on Thursday, March 9th pleaded guilty to a felony charge of first degree reckless injury, use of a dangerous weapon. A second charge was dismissed.

Jones will be sentenced on June 8th.

Prosecutors say Jones shot a 23-year-old woman early on October 16th, 2016 near 31st and Lancaster — not far from the Onyx nightclub. The shooting happened outside, but police say it started with a dispute inside the club.

According to the criminal complaint, a .40 caliber Smith & Wesson casing was found on the ground next to the vehicle where the shooting took place. An officer observed the victim with a gunshot wound to her head. The victim was last listed in very critical condition.

When police interviewed Jones, she said “another female accused her of bumping into her.” The complaint indicates after the women left the club, “Jones drove south on 31st St. after reaching her car when a vehicle stopped in front of her for no reason. When stopped, she observed a red vehicle parked on her passenger side and it contained the two women from the argument inside the bar.”

The complaint says “Jones said she retrieved her gun she had in the vehicle and removed it from the holster. She exited her vehicle and walked to the driver side of the red vehicle.” As Jones approached, the complaint says the person in the car began to roll the window up. “Jones claimed the driver was also reaching down with one hand so she decided to try and break the window out of the driver’s door.” According to the complaint, “Jones said she did not shoot her gun.”

Jones says she ran back to her vehicle and sped away.

The complaint indicates Jones has a CCW license “and that a few months ago she purchased a .40 caliber Smith & Wesson handgun.”

A spokesperson with the Department of Corrections said Jones was on administrative leave from her job as a Taycheedah correctional officer while the case was being investigated.

Owners of the Onyx nightclub voluntarily surrendered their alcohol and entertainment license on October 25th .The club was stripped of its license in 2013, because of violence — including a shooting that injured a guard. Under new ownership, an age restriction was added only allowed those 25 and older inside. In 2015, the city relaxed the age limit because fewer problems arose. But in May, a fight broke out and 14 shots were fired in the parking lot. Even so, the club’s license was renewed in July, with a 45-day suspension and the age restrictions reinstated. Then, there was the shooting in June 2016 involving Jones.