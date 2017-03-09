“All in due time and without a rush:” World awaits birth of April’s baby giraffe

NEW YORK — April the Giraffe watch drags on.

A Facebook post by the Animal Adventure Park in New York state indicates they started Thursday, March 9th without a new calf on the ground. The post says, “All in due time and without a rush. She continues to be in great physical and mental condition.”

The Facebook post on Thursday morning also mentioned the following funny note:

“A quick congrats on the giraffe mask wearing mom; and her new son! April doesn’t appreciate the extra pressure, but she will get over it! Congrats to you Erin and your family!”

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.