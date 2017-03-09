× Assembly speaker says he’s “generally supportive” of federal health bill

MADISON — Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says he’s “generally supportive” of the federal health care overhaul bill.

Vos’s comments Thursday, March 9th were more positive than fellow Republican Gov. Scott Walker who has refused to endorse the proposal. House Speaker Paul Ryan, of Janesville, is pushing the bill through the House despite opposition from some Republican lawmakers, governors and health care advocates.

Vos says that he trusts Ryan and is doing the best he can to have something that works well for states.

But Vos is echoing Walker’s concerns that there is no estimate yet on how much the bill would cost and what that would mean for states.

Vos, like Walker, also says he hopes the bill would lead to more people having insurance although critics say just the opposite will happen.