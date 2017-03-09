× Attending Chris Rock’s show in Milwaukee? You WON’T be able to use your cell phone!

MILWAUKEE — Fans of Chris Rock attending his show in Milwaukee on Monday night, March 13th won’t be able to use their phones — AT ALL.

Rock’s policy for his “Total Blackout Tour” requires attendees NOT to use their phones, cameras or recording devices during the show.

When the audience arrives, staff will secure phones and smart watches in “Yondr” pouches.

The pouches will be unlocked at the end of the show.

Fans will still have possession of their phones, and they’ll be able to access them at designated stations in the lobby.

