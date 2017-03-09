× Baby Great Horned Owl knocked from its nest by high wind rescued by Humane Society officials

MILWAUKEE — High wind wreaked havoc throughout southeastern Wisconsin on Wednesday, March 8th, and it had an impact on wildlife as well.

The Wisconsin Humane Society’s Wildlife Rehabilitation Center shared a photo on their Facebook page on Thursday — after a Great Horned Owl nestling fell from its nest during the high wind.

The owl was not hurt.

Humane Society officials said they are planning to return the bird to its parents, and they will create a more stable nest for him to prevent any tumbles again.