Buffalo Bills sign now former Packers safety Micah Hyde

The Buffalo Bills have signed now former Green Bay Packers safety Micah Hyde.

According to a statement on the Bills’ website, Buffalo agreed to terms with five players as the free agent market opened Thursday, March 9th: Safeties Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer, kicker Stephen Hauschka, guard Vladimir Ducasse and fullback Patrick DiMarco.

There’s a new face in the secondary. Welcome to Buffalo, Micah Hyde! More on the new free agents: https://t.co/AZudIbB87U pic.twitter.com/dnz6t86syu — Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) March 9, 2017

The #Bills are giving Micah Hyde $30M over 5 years, source said. $32.5M max. $14M guaranteed — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 9, 2017

The Bills said this about Hyde in announcing his signing:

Hyde (6-0, 197), 26, was originally a fifth-round pick of the Green Bay Packers in 2013. He’s been a durable, productive and versatile player in his four-year career with Green Bay.

He has missed just one game in his career and has logged starts at free safety, strong safety and nickel cornerback. Last season he made 11 starts for the Pack with time spent in all three of those roles. He has eight interceptions, 24 pass breakups and five fumble recoveries in his career.

Hyde is also capable of returning punts and kicks as he has over 100 returns in his career averaging 9.7 yards on punt returns and 24 on kicks.