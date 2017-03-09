× Calling all grilled cheese lovers: You’re invited to submit recipes featuring Wisconsin cheese!

MILWAUKEE — The Grilled Cheese Academy is looking for your most creative grilled cheese recipes featuring Wisconsin cheese!

According to a news release from officials with the Wisconsin Milk Marketing Board, this spring, the Grilled Cheese Academy will host the sixth annual “Grilled Cheese Recipe Showdown.”

Beginning March 30th, YOU are invited to submit your most creative grilled cheese recipes that utilize Wisconsin cheese.

Presented by the Wisconsin Milk Marketing Board, the Grilled Cheese Academy is neither a cooking school nor an establishment of higher learning, but rather an institution dedicated to deliciousness — grilled cheese deliciousness, to be exact. Though it boasts a library of more than 150 mouth-watering grilled cheese recipes made with Wisconsin cheese, the academy continues its search for the next great grilled cheese flavor through this annual contest.

You can submit your recipes through May 14th. Entries will be judged not only on taste, but also creativity and presentation.

The Gold Award winner will win $15,000 and be crowned the 2017 Grilled Cheese Champion. More than $13,500 in additional cash and bonus prizes will also be awarded throughout the competition.

Last year, 2016 Gold Award Winner Grace Gutierrez beat out over 2,000 entries with her sweet and savory All-American Grilled Cheese, which featured a combination of Wisconsin aged cheddar and mascarpone with homemade apple pie filling on churro-battered challah bread.

The Silver Award winner, The Bloody Mary, featured a combination of Wisconsin cheese curds, mozzarella and parmesan with a Bloody Mary relish of heirloom tomatoes, celery leaves and bacon on homemade parmesan-olive bread.