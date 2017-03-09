× DNR employee fired for vandalizing office

MADISON — Disciplinary records show a Department of Natural Resources employee was fired in March 2016 for vandalizing an agency office.

According to the worker’s termination letter, the agency accused the worker of spending the night in the office on Feb. 3 and logging onto multiple state computers, writing graffiti on the walls, tipping over filing cabinets and haphazardly parking two DNR vehicles.

The worker’s name and office location were redacted. The letter doesn’t offer any explanation for the worker’s actions.

The letter was among 11 disciplinary letters for 2016 released to The Associated Press.

The letters also indicate DNR employee Gregory Rieck was fired in January 2016 for driving DNR vehicles with cocaine in his system.

A message left at a listing for Rieck on Thursday wasn’t immediately returned.