FBI Director James Comey meets with Congress ‘Gang of Eight’

WASHINGTON, D.C. — FBI Director James Comey went to Capitol Hill on Thursday, March 9th and met with eight members of Congress who represent those who have access to the most highly classified intelligence information, a source told CNN.

In the Senate, that includes Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, and the chairman and ranking member of the Senate Intelligence committee, Republican Sen. Richard Burr and Democrat Mark Warner respectively.

The House members included House Speaker Paul Ryan, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes and House Intelligence Ranking Member Adam Schiff.

Sen. Mark Warner, the vice chairman on the Senate Intelligence Committee, told CNN that the Senate committee is getting access to classified intelligence usually reserved for the “Gang of Eight,” part of an effort to dig into the deeply into the issue of Russia’s meddling with the US election last year.