Firefighters respond twice after piles of trees, branches catch fire in Sturtevant

STURTEVANT — Wind made things challenging for firefighters in Sturtevant on Wednesday, March 8th and Thursday, March 9th.

According to officials with the South Shore Fire Department, firefighters on Wednesday were called out to the area near Highway 11 and Highway H in Sturtevant for a fire involving four large piles of trees and branches that had been cut down.

They responded around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, and multiple departments assisted. Fire officials said crews did their best to extinguish the fire, but said it could be smoldering for a few days until the piles are able to be pulled apart.

Firefighters were back on scene around 5:30 a.m. Thursday to make sure the fire hadn’t reignited. Officials said they found it was still smoldering.

We’re told the high wind on Wednesday made things challenging, and crews also had to work to protect a large pile of mulch in the area.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.