Germantown woman to enter plea, awaits sentencing on theft charges

MILWAUKEE — 60-year-old Joan Walton Wentz of Germantown is expected in court on Thursday, March 9th to enter a plea and sentencing in connection with three counts of theft.

Walton Wentz is one of three former employees of McKinley Place senior living community in Cedarburg that were accused of stealing from residents at the facility. They were captured by hidden cameras.

Records indicate police spoke with Walton Wentz at the senior living facility. According to the complaint, Walton Wentz said she had “no information to give” regarding any thefts at the facility. When Walton Wentz was notified that hidden camera video had been recorded, showing certified nursing assistants committing thefts, Walton Wentz said she had taken money from a man who lived at the facility. Walton Wentz also told police she had taken money from the purse of a woman living at the facility.

According to the complaint, Walton Wentz said her husband had passed away three years ago, and she had “come on hard times” and needed the money. When asked if she had committed any additional thefts, the complaint indicates Walton Wentz “adamently” stated that she did not. When shown the video of “Joan” stealing money from the women’s friend’s apartment at McKinley Place, Walton Wentz then acknowledged she had also stolen money from that woman, according to the complaint.

Police say Walton Wentz admitted to stealing a total of $60 from the three residents at the facility.

