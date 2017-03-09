Gov. Walker shuts down idea that MPS should be sole charter school authorizer

FOND DU LAC COUNTY — Governor Scott Walker shut down the idea that Milwaukee Public Schools should be the only charter school authorizer in Milwaukee.

MPS Superintendent Darienne Driver said Wednesday, March 8th that charter school operators spend too much time figuring out who to charter with, and what buildings to use, and not enough time on student achievement.

Right now, MPS, UW-Milwaukee and the City of Milwaukee can authorize charter schools.

“I think the more options the better. We made a significant investment, for example, to help with summer school and other programs. We have good cooperation in working with Dr. Driver. I find it refreshing — her leadership there, and think that’s outstanding, and want to help her, but we think it’s appropriate to have other entities,” Walker said.

During an event at Oakfield High School in Fond du Lac County Thursday, Walker said he was “very confident” that lawmakers would approve K-12 funding increases in the state budget.