× Green Bay Packers re-sign LB Nick Perry

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers re-signed LB Nick Perry. Ted Thompson, executive vice president, general manager and director of football operations, announced the signing Thursday, March 9th

According to the Packers, Perry, who was selected by Green Bay in the first round (No. 28 overall) of the 2012 NFL Draft out of the University of Southern California, has played in 60 games with 28 starts during his five seasons with the Packers and has recorded 190 tackles (127 solo), 23.5 sacks, one interception, eight passes defensed, five forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

“We are pleased to be able to come to an agreement with Nick. He has been a great teammate and a productive player since he joined us in 2012 and we look forward to the rest of his Packers career,” Thompson said.

Perry appeared in 14 games with 12 starts in 2016 and led the team with a career-high 11 sacks, which ranked tied for No. 8 in the NFL. He posted 60 tackles (43 solo), four passes defensed and the first interception of his career. He added a seven tackles (all solo), one sack and one pass defensed in the playoffs.

“We very excited to have Nick remain a Packer. I’ve enjoyed watching his development as a player and leader over the last five seasons,” Head Coach Mike McCarthy said. “Nick is a core member of our team and he will be an important part of our success moving forward.”

Newly re-signed LB Nick Perry led the #Packers with a career-high 11 sacks in 2016. Year in photos 📸: https://t.co/YuVDCNM2Xx#GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/ZcCQzqObqE — Green Bay Packers (@packers) March 9, 2017

CLICK HERE to read more at Packers.com.