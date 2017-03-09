“I want justice:” Teenage boy beaten, allegedly by an MPS teaching assistant and her son

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Murals cover the windows at Lincoln Center of the Arts on the city's lower east side. Milwaukee Police have painted an ugly picture of what happened there on Tuesday afternoon, March 7th.

MPD says a teenager was beaten inside a classroom at the school. Officials say a woman and a teenage boy are the suspects.

FOX6 News talked to the victim and his mother. The boy's face was still swollen two days after the alleged attack. The family said the boy talked back to the teacher -- so she had her son beat him up.

"I received a call from the school stating my son was jumped on. I didn't know it was teacher involved until MPD brought him home," said the victim's mother, who asked to remain anonymous.

FOX6 News met her and her son outside a Glendale clinic.

"They're saying his eyes are not dilating like they're supposed to," said the victim's mother.

Police said they are looking into the assault of a 15-year-old boy. They said the suspects are a 39-year-old woman and a 16-year-old boy. The victim said the two are a teaching assistant from the school and her son. In his words, they were "talking slick" back and forth on Tuesday. Later on, he said a teen he did not recognize came into the classroom.

"I ain't know that was her son. He called his mom and she walked in and they was by the desk, by her desk, and she was like, 'That's the one that was talking stuff' and she pointed at me," said the victim.

He said the two then walked around him.

"That's when he hit me in my head and then when I got up, I hit him in the jaw, and then she grabbed my hand and then she pushed me on the ground," said the victim.

The teen said the teaching assistant held him down while her son pummeled him.

An MPS spokeswoman said a staff member has been suspended while the district conducts its own investigation of what happened and how the employee was involved.

"I want justice. I want somebody to be held accountable for what they did," said the victim's mother.

Milwaukee Police say they are still looking for the two suspects. MPD would not confirm how the two are related because charges have not been filed. That could happen in the next few days.