× Job fair: MPS seeks teachers, paraprofessionals, support staff for 2017-18 school year

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Public Schools hosting an informational job fair on Saturday, March 11th in its search for teachers, paraprofessionals and support staff for the 2017-18 school year.

Individuals interested in applying can learn more at the job fair from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Milwaukee High School of the Arts, 2300 W. Highland Ave., in Milwaukee.

A news release says prospective employees will be able to learn more about the district and the many advantages of working in MPS. Representatives from various MPS schools will be on hand at the job fair to discuss school programs, philosophy and academic focus. Attendees should bring copies of their resumes.