Kramp hangs at Mo’s Irish Pub to preview the 2017 St. Patrick’s Day Parade

MILWAUKEE -- Kramp spent the morning at Mo's Irish Pub previewing the 2017 St. Patrick's Day Parade. From dancers, to music, food and more the Shamrock Club of Wisconsin's 51st annual St. Patrick's Day Parade is happening in downtown Milwaukee this Saturday at noon.

About Mo's Irish Pub (website)

Mo's Irish Pub provides an authentic atmosphere to enjoy the Emerald Isle's renowned spirits, favorite foods and live musical entertainment.

Food, Spirits and Live Music

Lively and festive anytime of the day, Mo's Irish Pub is the perfect place to gather with friends or meet new people. A variety of menu items and a perfect pint of your favorite Irish beer await; all of which can be enjoyed alongside BIG SCREEN TV's spread throughout the Pub to keep you up to date on live news and sporting events.

While you are there, you may want to experience what Irish natives fondly call "The Water of Life", one of the many selections of Irish Whiskey - or enjoy a Guinness along with our items from our mouth watering menu.