"Marginal decrease:" Chief Flynn says crime in Milwaukee is down — but there's still more work to be done

MILWAUKEE — Violent crime is down in Milwaukee. That was one of the topics of discussion as Milwaukee Police Chief Ed Flynn appeared before the Milwaukee Common Council’s Public Safety Committee on Thursday, March 9th. Chief Flynn said there’s still more work to be done.

Flynn was invited to speak before the committee about crime and community policing in 2016.

“Overall, we saw a marginal decrease in crime last year,” said Chief Flynn.

Flynn said the four percent decline in violent crime while encouraging, is not enough for celebration.

The 2016 breakdown includes: double-digit declines in non-fatal shootings and auto thefts, declines in burglaries and carjackings — and 2,400 firearms taken off the streets.

Flynn said police officers are heavily engaged in certain neighborhoods at the request of those neighbors.

“Violent crime is disproportionately concentrated in areas that also have the highest levels of socioeconomic disadvantage, including poverty, unemployment and vacant and foreclosed property,” Flynn said.

Flynn said about 80 percent of homicides are committed with firearms. He said there are an enormous number of firearms in the hands of offenders, but no incentive to change that.

“And as you know, no matter how many times you are arrested in Wisconsin for illegally carrying a firearm, the penalty remains a misdemeanor,” said Flynn.

Milwaukee Alderman Mark Borkowski said there’s another glaring problem in the city.

“Every time you go out on the street, it’s a race track,” said Borkowski.

“One of the things that contributed most to our recent upsurge of just dreadful driving behavior has been the significant increase in stolen cars since 2014,” Flynn said.

Flynn said for two years in a row, more people have been killed by stolen cars than robbers. He said the department is using data to track areas where there are consistent stolen cars and combine crime reduction with traffic reduction.