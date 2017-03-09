“Miracle on I-17:” Driver WALKS AWAY after corrugated metal sheets smashed through windshield

PHOENIX, Arizona — A driver SOMEHOW survived, after a load of corrugated metal sheets smashed through his windshield!

According to KPHO, it happened around 7:00 a.m. Thursday, March 9th on Interstate 17 between Glendale Avenue and Bethany Home Road in Phoenix, Arizona.

KPHO is reporting the driver of an SUV apparently rear-ended a flat-bed truck.

“This is what I’m calling the miracle on I-17,” said Bruce Haffner in KPHO’s news helicopter.

Incredibly, the driver was able to walk out of the SUV as paramedics helped him to a stretcher, KPHO is reporting.

“The injuries do not appear to be life-threatening,” Trooper Kameron Lee with the Arizona Department of Public Safety said in an email to KPHO.