New twist on a St. Patrick’s Day tradition: See how to make pepper-apricot glazed corned beef

MILWAUKEE -- Angela Horkan from the Wisconsin Beef Council joins FOX6 WakeUp with a corned beef recipe that is perfect for St. Patrick's Day.
Ingredients
- 1 boneless Corned Beef Brisket (2-1/2 to 3-1/2 pounds)
Glaze:
- 1/4 cup apricot preserves
- 1 tablespoon red wine vinegar
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- 1/4 teaspoon coarse grind black pepper
Instructions
Place corned beef brisket in Dutch oven; add water to cover. Bring just to a simmer; do not boil. Cover tightly and simmer 2-1/2 to 3-1/2 hours or until fork-tender.
Combine glaze ingredients in 1-cup glass measure. Microwave on HIGH 2 to 3 minutes, stirring once.
Remove brisket from water; trim fat. Place on rack in broiler pan so surface of beef is 3 to 4 inches from heat. Brush top of brisket with glaze; broil 2 to 3 minutes or until glazed. Carve diagonally across the grain.