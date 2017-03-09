New twist on a St. Patrick’s Day tradition: See how to make pepper-apricot glazed corned beef

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Angela Horkan from the Wisconsin Beef Council joins FOX6 WakeUp with a corned beef recipe that is perfect for St. Patrick's Day.

Ingredients

1 boneless Corned Beef Brisket (2-1/2 to 3-1/2 pounds)

Glaze:

1/4 cup apricot preserves

1 tablespoon red wine vinegar

1 clove garlic, minced

1/4 teaspoon coarse grind black pepper

Instructions

Place corned beef brisket in Dutch oven; add water to cover. Bring just to a simmer; do not boil. Cover tightly and simmer 2-1/2 to 3-1/2 hours or until fork-tender.

Combine glaze ingredients in 1-cup glass measure. Microwave on HIGH 2 to 3 minutes, stirring once.

Remove brisket from water; trim fat. Place on rack in broiler pan so surface of beef is 3 to 4 inches from heat. Brush top of brisket with glaze; broil 2 to 3 minutes or until glazed. Carve diagonally across the grain.