Reuss office building in downtown Milwaukee listed for sale

MILWAUKEE — The former Henry S. Reuss Federal Plaza office building in downtown Milwaukee is for sale.

The nearly half-empty building is assessed at more than $28 million, but a price hasn’t been set.

The building is located on Wisconsin Avenue and near an active area for development, including the Milwaukee Bucks arena.

Right now, the building is occupied by ESPN Wisconsin, Bryant & Stratton College and Capitol Grille restaurant.

