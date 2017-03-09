× Sheboygan police: 2-year-old child is struck by school bus, no evidence of driver negligence

SHEBOYGAN — A two-year-old child was struck by a school bus in Sheboygan on Thursday afternoon, March 9th.

Officials say just before 4:00 p.m., officers from the Sheboygan Police Department were dispatched to the parking lot of the Sunnyside Townhouses. A Sheboygan County Head Start school bus at that location had just let students off. That is when the two-year-old child ran toward the bus as it was pulling away.

The driver was not able to see the child and the bus struck him. The driver stopped when he was alerted by witnesses.

The initial investigation has not shown any evidence of driver negligence.

The child was transported to a hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

