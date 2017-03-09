Southern comfort: How one local fish fry is giving new meaning to the term comfort food

MILWAUKEE -- There's beer-battered cod, pan-fried perch, baked walleye -- the options are really endless when it comes to fish fries this time of the year. But no one does it quite like a restaurant just south of Wauwatosa. That's where Brian Kramp found a fish fry offering a mouth-watering taste of the south.

Maxie's (website)

Maxie’s opened its doors on May 5th, 2007, serving Southern-inspired “from-scratch” cooking. Maxie’s is located in the old Vespalec family grocery store and Gerry O’Brien’s Meat Market at the corner of 68th Street and Fairview Avenue, immediately north of Interstate 94 and the 68th Street off-ramp. Maxie’s offers full-service bars and dining on two levels.

Dinner is served late with the kitchen staying open until 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, until 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and until 9 p.m. on Sunday.

Maxie’s Southern inspiration includes the “Low Country” cooking of the Carolinas, Creole and Cajun cooking of Louisiana, traditional slow-smoked Southern barbeque, and Southern comfort cooking of all kinds. We feature a raw bar serving fresh oysters and shrimp flown in 5 days a week from some of the best fish purveyors on the east coast. Our bar offers a hand picked selection of quality wines, micro-brewed and imported beers, and top-shelf liquors. Click here for the latest drinks list.

Maxie’s serves from a whiskey list of 125 selections, including rare and ultra-premium bourbons and ryes. Click here for the latest whiskey list. Maxie’s opens 7 days a week at 4 p.m. featuring Milwaukee’s best Happy Hour with $1 fresh-shucked oysters!

Take-out food and drink are available at all times with reserved to-go parking immediately adjacent to the building. Maxie’s has a second parking lot directly across 68th Street to accommodate our guests. Additional on-street parking is available in our surrounding neighborhood.

Maxie’s is the first restaurant by Black Shoe Hospitality. Co-owners Dan Sidner and Chef Joe Muench invite you to try their other restaurants: Blue’s Egg and Story Hill BKC.