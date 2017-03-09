× Supreme Court won’t give sex offender, committed as sexually violent person, a release hearing

MADISON — The state Supreme Court says a sex offender doesn’t deserve a release hearing because he talks more, has joined a fitness group and talks more with his family.

Thornon Talley was committed as a sexually violent person in 2005. He demanded a release hearing in 2012, saying a doctor found he socialized more with peers in his treatment group, had joined a fitness group and more family members were communicating with him. The same doctor, however, noted he hadn’t completed treatment and posed a high risk of re-offending.

The Supreme Court ruled unanimously Thursday, March 9th that the three new facts don’t relate to Talley’s propensity to commit sexually violent acts and he doesn’t deserve a hearing.

Talley’s attorney, David Karpe, didn’t immediately return a message.