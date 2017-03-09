This cutting edge technology speeds muscle recovery, accelerates injury healing process and more

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOX POINT -- From muscle recovery to weight loss and even to preventing aging -- Cryotherapy is a cutting edge technology available to anyone. Carl spent the morning learning all about it at Cryovive in Fox Point.

How does it work? (website)

The Whole-body Cryosauna uses gaseous form of nitrogen to lower skin surface temperature, by 30-50 degrees, in a two-three minute session. The exposed skin reacts to the extreme temperatures by sending messages to the brain that stimulates natural regulatory functions of the body. In addition, the skins exposure to these subzero temperatures trigger the release of anti-inflammatory molecules, endorphins, toxins, and increases oxygen circulation within the bloodstream.

