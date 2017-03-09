× Washington state AG asks to keep travel ban pause

SEATTLE, Washington — Washington state’s attorney general is asking a federal judge to affirm that an order blocking President Donald Trump’s first travel ban will also apply to a revised travel ban.

Attorney General Bob Ferguson in Seattle made the announcement about the legal challenge to the revised travel ban.

The new ban goes into effect March 16th and bars new visas for people from six predominantly Muslim countries and temporarily shuts down the U.S. refugee program.

Meanwhile, Officials from two states that have filed legal challenges against President Donald Trump’s travel bans plan to discuss their lawsuits later Thursday, March 9th.

Separate news conferences are planned Thursday by Hawaii Attorney General Douglas Chin in Honolulu and Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson in Seattle.

Hawaii on Wednesday became the first state to sue the administration over its revised travel ban. The executive order, which goes into effect March 16, bars new visas for people from six predominantly Muslim countries and temporarily shuts down the U.S. refugee program. It doesn’t apply to travelers who already have visas.

Hawaii says the order will harm its Muslim population, tourism and foreign students.

A federal judge in Seattle issued a temporary restraining order halting President Trump’s initial travel ban order after Washington state and Minnesota sued. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld that decision.