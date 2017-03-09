Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LYNDHURST, Ohio -- A little girl in Ohio literally got blown away during Wednesday's windstorm that impacted the Midwest, including here in the Milwaukee area, where the FOX6 Weather Experts say we experienced tropical storm force winds.

Surveillance video shows four-year-old Madison Gardner of Lyndhurst, Ohio walk up the front steps to her home, and open the door. The wind then catches the door -- sweeping both of them out of sight!

Her mom, Brittany Gardner, can be heard gasping before heading to help her daughter.

Luckily, she said, Madison wasn't hurt.

"She is totally OK. She was scared at first, then was laughing away at it. She held on until I took her off the handle," Brittany Gardner said.

Brittany Gardner set the video to Frank Sinatra's "Come Fly with Me" and posted it on her Facebook page and Twitter pages.