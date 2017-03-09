× REAL School in Racine CLOSED due to power outage MILWAUKEE — REAL School in Racine is CLOSED Thursday, March 9th due to a power outage. Due to a power outage, REAL School is canceled today, Thursday, March 9. We'll keep you posted. Anticipate school back in session Friday. — Racine Unified (@RacineUnified) March 9, 2017 REMINDER: There will be no school Friday, March 10 for RUSD elementary schools except for Goodland and Knapp. pic.twitter.com/1MO9wFLrBM — Racine Unified (@RacineUnified) March 8, 2017