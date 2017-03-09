× Wisconsin Assembly to send treasurer elimination to voters

MADISON — A proposal that would do away with the state treasurer position is one vote away from being put before voters in a statewide referendum.

The Wisconsin state Assembly was expected to pass the measure on Thursday, March 9th. That action would place the proposed constitutional amendment on the April 2018 ballot for voter approval statewide.

The treasurer’s duties have been slowly taken away in recent years, leading to the effort to do away with the position altogether.

But opponents say instead of being eliminated the treasurer position should be given more responsibilities so it can serve as a check and balance on the executive branch.

The Senate passed the amendment 18-15 on Tuesday, with all Democrats and two Republicans against. It previously passed the Legislature last session as well.