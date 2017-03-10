17-year-old timber wolf “Nikan” passes away at Milwaukee County Zoo

MILWAUKEE — Saying goodbye to a friend. The Milwaukee County Zoo announced the passing of 17-year-old timber wolf “Nikan” — which is Native American for “friend.” The zoo announced his passing Friday, March 10th.

According to the zoo’s Facebook page, Nikan arrived as a pup in 1999 with his four timber wolf littermates.

“He was shy and overcame everything that life threw at him. He got to have one of his favorite treats in his last days, which was enjoyed with gusto.”

More about Nikan: Nikan arrived at our Zoo as a pup in 1999, along with his four siblings. Primarily due to old-age health issues, his siblings have passed away.