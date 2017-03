MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say a driver that ran a red light caused a two-vehicle crash near 20th and Burleigh.

It happened shortly before 12:30 a.m. Friday, March 10th.

Police say one person ran from the scene, but was later caught.

We’re told there were injuries but they do not appear serious.

No other details have been released.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.