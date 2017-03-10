× Police take 3 into custody after Pantry 41 store robbery in Shorewood

SHOREWOOD — Three people are in custody following a robbery that took place at the Pantry 41 store located on Capitol Drive in Shorewood Friday morning, March 10th.

Shorewood police responded to the call around 8:15 a.m.

Police say a lone suspect entered the store and demanded cash from an employee. The suspect fled on foot to an awaiting vehicle with two additional suspects inside.

Officials were able to take all three into custody.

No other details have been released.