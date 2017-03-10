× Dodge County: 14-year-old boy suffers life-threatening injuries in rollover crash

DODGE COUNTY — A 14-year-old boy suffered life-threatening injuries on Friday morning, March 10th in a motor vehicle crash in Dodge County.

The 14-year-old boy was a passenger in a car that crash on Pond Road just east of County Highway P in the Township of Rubicon just after 7:00 a.m.

Officials say their preliminary investigation shows that a 16-year-old boy was operating the vehicle eastbound on Pond when the vehicle drifted onto the right/south unimproved shoulder of the roadway. The vehicle began a counter-clockwise spin and then vaulted. The 14-year-old male passenger was ejected as the vehicle overturned.

The 16-year-old driver was transported to Hartford Hospital for treatment of minor injuries. The 14-year-old passenger was flown from the scene by Flight for Life to Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin.

The crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Crash Investigation Team.