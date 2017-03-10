× Gaudreau, Aberg each net 2 in Admirals win over Rockford; final score 5-2

Pontus Aberg and Freddy Gaudreau each tallied a pair of goals to help guide the Admirals to a 5-2 win over Rockford on Friday night at Panther Arena.

Marek Mazanec turned aside 25 shots to earn his 18th win of the season for Milwaukee, while Gaudreau, who also added an assist, earned his second straight three-goal performance.

Aberg’s team-leading 20th goal of the season got the Admirals on the board with just under five minutes to go in the first. The play started when Stephen Perfetto, playing his first game with Milwaukee, turned the jets on going into the Rockford zone and drove all the way behind the Hogs net. From there he dished it out in front to Aberg who jammed it by Lars Johansson.

Andrew O’Brien made it 2-0 Milwaukee when he connected a slapper from the left point that bounced off a screened Johansson and into the net with 1:52 to play in the first.

However, the first 10 minutes of the second period was all Rockford as they tied things up with goals from former Admiral Michael Latta at the 1:40 mark and Vinny Hinostroza at 6:01 to level the score.

Gaudreau regained the lead for the Ads just 1:27 into the final frame in what turned out to be the game-winner. Mike Ribeiro won a puck battle behind the Rockford net and chipped it to Gaudreau, who pulled the puck from his backhand to his forehand before lifting it into an open net.

Aberg got his second of the game on a power-play marker, the Ads fifth PP opportunity of the game, with 2:51 remaining in the third period. Aberg connected on a one-timer off a feed from Trevor Smith, giving him his fifth multi-goal game of the season.

Freddy Gaudreau’s empty netter with 4.9 seconds to play sealed the deal for Milwaukee.

The Admirals finish up a four-game homestand on Saturday night when they host the Chicago Wolves at 6 pm in Amtrak Rivalry Action.

