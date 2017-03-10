× Giannis gets 21, Bucks beat Pacers 99-85 to win 5th straight

MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton each scored 21 points, and the Milwaukee Bucks won their season-high fifth straight game by beating the Indiana Pacers 99-85 on Friday night.

John Henson added eight points, seven rebounds and four blocks for Milwaukee, which clinched the season series against Indiana. They are two of five teams competing for the final three spots in the Eastern Conference playoff race, so the Bucks secured an important tiebreaker over the Pacers.

Paul George had 18 points and 11 rebounds for Indiana, which trailed for most of the second half. The Pacers cut it to 79-76 with 8:23 left before the Bucks asserted control with an 8-2 run highlighted by a 3-pointer and floater for Jason Terry.