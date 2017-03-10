MILWAUKEE -- This weekend we lose an hour of sleep, but there are some ways to make sure you get a good night's rest. Andrew Hucker from Bed, Bath & Beyond joins FOX6 WakeUp with how to pick the best pillows.
Looking to get more ZZZ’s? How to pick the perfect pillow
-
Buying a new mattress
-
Driving on less than 5 hours of sleep is like driving drunk, study says
-
Pop of color with NO commitment! A temporary way to change the hue of your hair
-
Oldest living person credits longevity to raw eggs, independence
-
Betsy DeVos hangs in balance before tight Senate vote
-
-
Senate confirms Jeff Sessions to be next attorney general
-
Should children get their tonsils taken out?
-
Are you feeling sluggish? Lifestyle changes you can make to help boost your energy levels
-
Andrew Puzder withdraws as a labor secretary nominee
-
Betsy DeVos confirmed as education secretary; vice president casts historic tie-breaking vote
-
-
Roommate of man now charged after fatal hit-and-run crash said they met in “alcoholic treatment”
-
In 51-49 vote, Senate confirms Rep. Mick Mulvaney as budget chief
-
Sources: President-elect Trump labor pick Andrew Puzder has voiced 2nd thoughts about nomination