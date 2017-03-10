× MFD: 4-year-old boy in stable condition after near drowning in hotel pool

MILWAUKEE — A four-year-old boy is in stable condition after a near drowning at a pool at the Holiday Inn & Suites Milwaukee Airport located near 6th and Layton Avenue Friday evening, March 10th.

According to the Milwaukee Fire Department, a crew was dispatched to the scene for a call of a child in distress. Upon arrival, patrons at the pool had already retrieved the boy from the water.

The child was taken to Children’s Hospital and is in stable condition.

No other details have been released.