× Milwaukee Business Journal: Gander Mountain files for bankruptcy, Germantown store to close

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Business Journal reports that Gander Mountain announced Friday that it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection while it closes 32 underperforming stores and searches for a buyer.

The St. Paul, Minn.-based outdoor-goods retailer said it “generally expects to conduct normal business operations during the pendency of its restructuring,” but that the 32 stores will begin a shutdown process in the next several weeks.

Gander Mountain spokesman Jess Myers said the Wisconsin locations to close are in Eau Claire and Germantown. The company also has Milwaukee-area stores in Waukesha, Franklin and Kenosha. Gander Mountain was founded in 1960 in Wilmot, in Kenosha County, as a catalog retailer.

CLICK HERE to read the complete story from the Milwaukee Business Journal.