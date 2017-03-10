Milwaukee police searching for armed men who robbed Walgreens pharmacy at 27th and Layton

MILWAUKEE — Three armed men get away with medication from a Walgreens pharmacy located on South 27th and Layton. Police say they are investigating the robbery that took place Wednesday night, March 8th.

According to police, around 9:30 p.m., three suspects armed with handguns demanded narcotics from the pharmacy. They obtained medication and fled the area.

Police describe the suspects as follows:

Suspect #1: Black male, 20-25 years old, 5’6” tall, weighing about 140 pounds, black hair with brown eyes, wearing a gray Under Armor brand ball cap, black hooded sweatshirt, gray jogging pants, and white shoes with black shoe laces, armed with a black semiautomatic handgun

Suspect #2: Black male, 20-25 years old, 6’ tall, weighing between 130 and 140 pounds, black hair and brown eyes, wearing a gray Under Armor brand ball cap, black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and black shoes, armed with a black semiautomatic handgun

Suspect #3: Black male, 20-25 years old, 5’3” tall, weighing about 145 pounds, black hair and brown eyes, long hair, wearing a gray zip up hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and white shoes.

PHOTO GALLERY

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360.