× Report: Julius Peppers signing with Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Green Bay Packers free agent Julius Peppers is signing with the Carolina Panthers, according to ESPN.

Peppers spent eight seasons with the Panthers after he was selected No. 2 overall pick in 2002.

Peppers has played the last three seasons with the Green Bay Packers. Thompson signed Peppers as a veteran free agent two days after the Bears waived him. During his three years with the Packers, Peppers registered 25 of his 143½ career sacks.

Overall, Peppers has played 15 seasons — including eight with Carolina and four with the Bears.