Report: Julius Peppers signing with Carolina Panthers

Posted 12:27 pm, March 10, 2017, by , Updated at 12:33PM, March 10, 2017

GREEN BAY, WI - DECEMBER 04: Julius Peppers #56 of the Green Bay Packers leaves the field following a game against the Houston Texans at Lambeau Field on December 4, 2016 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Green Bay defeated Houston 21-13. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Green Bay Packers free agent Julius Peppers is signing with the Carolina Panthers, according to ESPN.

Peppers spent eight seasons with the Panthers after he was selected No. 2 overall pick in 2002.

Peppers has played the last three seasons with the Green Bay Packers. Thompson signed Peppers as a veteran free agent two days after the Bears waived him. During his three years with the Packers, Peppers registered 25 of his 143½ career sacks.

Overall, Peppers has played 15 seasons — including eight with Carolina and four with the Bears.