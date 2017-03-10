“We’re dying to have it:” Milwaukee Bucks look to host NBA All-Star Game

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks are hoping to bring something to town that would be a very big deal. The team announced Friday, March 10th, they will make a formal bid to host one of the biggest sporting events in the world: the NBA All-Star Game.

“It should be sold. It’s a great city. The NBA should support small, mid-sized cities to bring All-Star Games,” said Milwaukee Bucks President Peter Feigin.

Bucks President Peter Feigin said the team will make formal bids to host the NBA All-Star Weekend in 2020 or 2021.

“It’s all how you lay it out. I think we’ve got unbelievable facilities; we’ve got unbelievable charm,” said Feigin.

Milwaukee has not hosted the event since 1977 — and a lot has changed since then.

The Milwaukee Bucks are slated to be in a new arena with a new entertainment district. The team thinks with all they have to offer, they have a good shot.

The fans agree.

“That would be great. That would be awesome,” said a fan.

“I’d probably be first in line,” said another fan.

“I think we’re equipped as big as any city in the country to accommodate the 100,000 people that would come, and it would be such an economic boom for this region. We’re dying to have it,’ said Feigin.

This year’s All-Star Game was held in New Orleans, last year it was in Los Angeles. Other leagues have rewarded teams who have built new stadiums — next year’s Super Bowl is in Minneapolis, at the new Minnesota Vikings stadium.